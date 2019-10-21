|
|
Allen F. Stebbins
Laurinburg, NC - Allen F. Stebbins, Colonel, US Army (Ret.), 83, of Laurinburg, NC, died on October 19, 2019.
Born September 21, 1936 in Argyle, NY he was a son of the late William Alfred and Dora Fletcher Stebbins. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Sargent Stebbins; son, Randall (Nellie) Stebbins; daughter, Catherine (John) Carter; four grandchildren; and brother Everett (Sylvia) Stebbins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman (Barbara) Stebbins.
As a boy Allen enjoyed hunting and fishing and later hobbies included tent camping with his family, traveling, playing cards and reading.
He graduated from Norwich University with a degree in Business Administration and later earned both a Master of Business Administration and a Masters of Education.
Upon graduation from Norwich he was commissioned a Regular Army Officer in Armor Branch and served for 30 years.
After retiring from the Army and working as a school guidance counselor, Allen and Judy enjoyed nine fun filled, adventuresome, enjoyable years of full time RV'ing exploring our beautiful country and that of our neighbors of the north. Later they moved to Scotia Village, a continuing care retirement community in North Carolina.
The celebration of Allen's life will be held at the Scotia Village MMEC on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. A family committal service will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352, (910)276-7176, Fax (910)277-1941, www.scotlandhospice.org or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 (888)733-6741 or pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
McDougald Funeral Home is serving the Stebbins family.
Online condolences can be made at www.mdcougald.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019