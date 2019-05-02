|
Allen Keith Ober
Corinna, ME - Allen Keith Ober (Keith) of Corinna, ME passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Keith was born in Plymouth, NH on September 15, 1940, and lived the first 21 years of his life in Ashland, NH. He was preceded in death by his father (Allen Kenneth Ober), his mother (Marjorie Fogg-Ober), his sister (Judy) and his brother (David). Keith is survived by his children Ashley Ober (Sandy), Dan Ober (Cathy) and Karen Williams (Kevin) ; his brother and sisters, Harold Ober(Donna), Douglas Ober(Pam), Mark Ober(Beverly), and Alice Ober-Sabin(James); and his grandchildren, Jonathan Alvarado, Sean Alvarado, Alexandra Ober, Bailey Ober, Drew Ober, Ava Williams and Cooper Williams. Keith devoted his entire 40 +year professional career to the education of our youth. After graduating from Dartmouth College in 1961 Keith began his career as a math teacher in Vermont. He worked his way up the ranks serving as a Guidance Counselor, Assistant Principal, Principal, and for the last 30 years of his career as a Superintendent. He also earned two Masters Degrees in Education from the University of Vermont. He spent the final 10 years of his career in his beloved Maine and retired to his 12-acre oasis overlooking a lake where he loved to watch deer, turkeys, foxes and other wildlife from his deck. Keith was a devoted Red Sox fan and was thrilled to witness four World Series titles! GO SOX!! Family was everything to Keith. He was a beloved father and devoted grandfather. Keith was very proud of his children and his grandchildren and was very involved in each of their lives. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed many an adventure hunting and fishing the woods of VT, NH, ME and Canada. Keith appreciated the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote regarding what is success and tried to live his life based on this philosophy. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. THIS IS TO HAVE SUCCEEDED." Dad, mission accomplished!! Although we will miss him dearly, we take solace in our personal memories and stories that we have shared with him. He will live forever in our hearts and minds. A Celebration of Life will be held May 18th from 2:00-4:00 at Walter's Basin in Holderness, NH.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019