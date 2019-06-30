Services
North Congregational Church
1325 Main St
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-2603
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
North Congregational Church
St. Johnsbury, VT
1937 - 2019
Allen Martin Obituary
Allen Martin

Hanover, NH - Allen Martin, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by the enduring love of his wife, Bonnie, on 19 June 2019 in Windsor, Vermont after a long, distinguished and productive life.

Allen was born in Manchester, Connecticut on August 12, 1937, the eldest child of Richard Martin and Ruth Palmer Martin, both of whom predeceased him.

Allen was a graduate of the Mount Hermon School, Williams College, Oxford University and Harvard Law School.

A Memorial Service and celebration of a life well lived will be held at the North Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on 21 July 2019 at 2:30 with a private burial to occur at a a later date.

He was a tremendously kind, generous, smart, caring, curious and fun loving man and his light will live on in the hearts of all who loved him forever.

In lieu of flowers, to any so inclined, it would please Allen so very much if contributions were made to the Martin-Wilson Fellowship Fund at Williams College, in support of Williams students attending Worcester College, Oxford University, in care of the Office of Planned Giving, 75 Park Street, Williamstown, MA 02167.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019
