Allen Provost
Allen E. Provost, 91 went with the Lord on June 15, 2020 in Burlington after a long illness. Allen worked and retired from IBM as a technician after 13 years. Allen enjoyed going on bus trips, going out to eat, driving trips and spending time with family and friends. Allen is survived by his son Duane and his wife Rose of Milton, and by many nieces and nephews. Allen was predeceased by 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Funeral Service will take place on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:00 at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Williston. Please place online condolences at www.readyfuneral.com.The family would like to thank the staff at the Birtchwood Terrace Nursing Facility in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.