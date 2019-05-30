|
Alma G. Kennedy
South Burlington - It is with great sadness that the family of Alma G. Kennedy share the news of her death. Alma was born on September 22, 1932 in Fairfield, Vermont and passed away on May 24, 2019 in Burlington, Vermont.
She married Clement M. Kennedy on February 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2002. She was also predeceased by her parents, Frank L. Girard and Alphonsine B. Girard, as well as four brothers, Edward Girard, Phillip Girard, Francis Girard and Mark Girard.
Alma was employed by both New York Telephone Company and New England Telephone Company, retiring from New England Telephone Company.
Alma left several requests for her obituary, the most significant being this remark written in her eightieth year: My greatest, most rewarding and challenging role began the day I married my husband, Clem, and I want it known just how much it meant to be chosen as his wife and the mother of his four young children, being a loving and loved member of the Kennedy family.
In addition raising her seven children and working part-time, she completed degree requirements for an associate degree from Community College of Vermont.
Alma enjoyed gardening, cooking Chinese food and spending summers at the family camp in Malletts Bay.
Alma is survived by her seven children, Mary Kay Kennedy (Thomas Brocco), Susan Merrill (James), Michael Kennedy (Pamela), Patrick Kennedy (Jeanne), Jayne Kennedy, Laurie Pike (Ned) and Timothy Kennedy (Kimberly). She also leaves eight grandchildren, Holly Matthews, Ashley Kennedy, Tristan Upson, Michael (Mak) Kennedy, Benjamin Kennedy, Emily Pike, Connor Kennedy and Kyle Kennedy and two step-grandchildren, Irene Wright and Thomas Brocco; also surviving are six great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, two sisters, Theresa Gordon and Madeline Fontaine, and her "adopted son", Lyall Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Church, Burlington with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit :
www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019