Alphonse J. Gregoire
Colchester - Alphonse J. Gregoire, 94, of Colchester passed away quickly and unexpectedly on 3/10/2020 at the UVM Medical Center with his family by his side. Alphonse was born in East Fairfield, VT on Dec. 31, 1925 the son of Albany and Mary (Young) Gregoire. Alphonse married his devoted wife Mary (Flanders) Gregoire in 1955. She pre-deceased him on May 9, 2007. Alphonse was a resident of Colchester for over 40 years, retiring from Hazelett Strip Casting Corp. in 1989 where he met many lifelong friends. Anyone who knew our dad knew that he wasn't just our "dad" he was everyone's "dad"! When dad's grandson Shane introduced his now wife Missy to our "dad" as "dad" her reply was; "Huh?? It didn't take long to understand. This man has played, and will continue to play such an important role in all of our lives". That is who our dad was, we will love and miss him forever!!
Alphonse is survived by his 3 children, Dawn and her husband Steve Burt of Colchester and their children Aimee Burt (Freddie Langevin), Shane and Missy Burt, son Dana Gregoire of Colchester, his daughters Emma and Joey Lander, Abbie and Alex Wintersteen, daughter Pamela Denno of Colchester, her children Gretchen Gregoire (Joe Ramos), Ryan Bannister and Brittany Gregoire; 8 great grandchildren, Kori and Owen Reinders, Devan Chambers (Patrick Gerke), Kameron Burt (T.J.Tandy), Kaylee Ramos, Soleil Bannister and her mom Andrea Bannister, Joseph and Olivia Lander and new baby Jackson Wintersteen due any moment; two step great grandsons Jayden and Caleb Walters; supportive sisters, Theresa Knapp of Eliot, ME, Rose Elwood of Milton, VT; brother, Lawrence Gregoire and his partner Joanne of Montgomery VT; many loving close members of the Gregoire/Flanders families and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Rachel, Pauline and Patricia; brothers, Louise, Albany Jr. (Bunny), Paul, Joseph and Patrick. Dad has some special friends who would come visit and hang out with him; Dan Lamphere, Richard and Ronny Lafond and Mike Gingras. Dad also loved going hunting with his son-in-law Steve. Our Dad had so many people who loved him and enjoyed coming by on holidays and family barbecues on Sundays. A church service to celebrate Alphonse's life will be announced in the paper at a later date. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020