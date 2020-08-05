Alta G. OstiguySaint Albans - A Mass of Christian Burial for Alta, who passed away on April 20, 2020, will be celebrated on what would have been Roger and Alta's 70th wedding anniversary, Wednesday, August 12th, 2020, at 11 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Prayers of committal for Roger and Alta will follow at the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.Social distancing will be observed and face mask are required at church.Assisting the Ostiguy family is the Heald Funeral Home, of St. Albans.