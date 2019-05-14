|
Alvin Thomas LaForce (Tommy)
Burlington - Alvin Thomas LaForce (Tommy), 92 of Burlington passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019. He attended Burlington schools and was a member of the Eagles, VFW, DAV and Legions. He fought in the Korean War and received a purple heart. He later retired from General Electric.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Blanche (Cote'); his daughter Shelly and her husband Wayne; his grandchildren Samantha, Tommy and his partner Ashley, Jessica and her husband Kevin; his great grandchildren Persephonie, Mersaylia, Brandon, Nevaeh, Connor, Isabella, Illayna, Bradley, Skylar, Rowan and Willow. He is also survived by his brother Pat; and his sister Colleen and her husband Pete.
Tom was predeceased by his parents Mary Whaley and Frank LaForce; his five brothers, Robert (Bob), Francis (Sonny), Ronnie, Ray, Albert; and four sisters, Alberta, Lorraine, Iona and Edna. He was loved by four generations of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Tommy loved fishing and hunting in his younger years and gambling trips in his later years. He will be remembered by loved ones for his devotion to his family, his humor and his positive outlook on life. A very special thanks to the Cardiac Unit at UVM Medical Center. The doctors and nurses were amazing, especially Mackenzie, who was there every day.
A graveside service will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery on North Avenue, Saturday May 18th at 1 PM, where Tommy will be accorded full military honors. A reception will follow at the RVA, 84 Weaver St. in Winooski. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019