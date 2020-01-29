|
Alyce Marie Furlani
Burlington - Alyce Marie Furlani, 88, of Alfred Street in Burlington passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27th at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester with her husband Al by her side.
Alyce Marie was born on April 13, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of Walter and Mary Burke. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, class of 1949, and Boston Children's Hospital, class of 1952. She served on the nursing staff at Eastern New York Orthopedic Hospital School in Schenectady, NY. Alyce married Alexander Furlani on May 1, 1954 at St. Helen's Church in Schenectady. After residing in Schenectady, New London, CT, Cincinnati, OH, and Essex, VT they moved to Burlington in 1966, living happily in the same house for over 53 years. After moving to Burlington, Alyce was employed by the Burlington School District as a Teacher's Aide. Upon retiring from the school system, she worked at The Shelburne Museum, local stores and gift shops. She enjoyed swimming, walking, ice skating, reading and sewing. Her love of sewing produced many costumes for Stunt Nite for over 18 straight years - many of those costumes can still be found in the family's dress-up boxes today for the great-grandchildren. Alyce also enjoyed her many family vacations on Cape Cod. Also memorable was her trip to Ireland with her daughters.
She is survived by her husband Alexander Furlani. Seven children and their spouses, Roberta and Jeff Jarvis, South Burlington, VT, Peggy Campagna, Shelburne, VT, Teri Furlani and Tom Bissonette, South Burlington, VT, Chris and Kathy Furlani, Milton, VT, Mary and Jeff Turnbaugh, Shelburne, VT, Anne and Matt Campbell, Colchester, VT, Mike and Betsy Furlani, Franconia, NH; Fourteen grandchildren, who lovingly know her only as "Mamet," Jessica Lea, Max Campagna, Danielle Stoner, Kari Carney, Chelsea Furlani, Christopher Furlani, Meaghan Wonderly, Thomas Farrell, Alex Farrell, Hannah Campton, Connor Turnbaugh, Alexia Campbell, Kaley Campbell, and Grace Campbell. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren Jack, Alice, Eloise, Hazel, Freddie, Ava, Ryan, Cooper, Boden, and Quinn.
She is also survived by sister-in-law Kathy Burke, her daughters Jamie and Erin, her uncle Gus Serio, sisters-in-law Angie O'Neill and Lucy Abrahams, and close family friends Mary Hampson, Vince Hampson, Marie Stine, and Gail and Roger LeBlanc. She was predeceased by her one brother David Burke in 2019 and a special aunt Claire Serio in 2009.
Alyce had the biggest heart and her kindness extraordinary. She will be missed by many family and friends, too many to mention.
A wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on a later date. Donations can be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and the University of Vermont Children's Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the Palm of His Hand.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020