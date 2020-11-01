Amanda Louise Dion
Burlington - 5/27/1992-10-21-2020
Beloved daughter of Martin J. Dion and Sandra Remick, adoring mother of Amelia Louise Dion, laid down her sword and burdens. She has donned radiant wings and her soul is resting in the arms of Papa Butch and Gramma Arlene. All her departed loved ones are reveling in the glorious Heavenly Kingdom.
Amanda was a fierce defender of children, animals and underdogs. A deep thinker, compassionate, an empath and a visionary. She revered the natural beauty of the Earth and had a personal relationship with her higher power.
Amanda was proud of her Irish heritage and mastery of step dancing. She excelled as a dancer, gymnast, cheerleader, enjoyed all genres of music and absorbed every detail of dance performances, a true artist of many media.
Amanda earned a certificate from Barbizon USA, she worked at Hollister and nurtured her penchant for fashion and a talent for makeup artistry. A lady to her core.
Amanda graduated from Winooski High School. She completed courses at St. Joseph's College where she was on the Dean's list and earned credits from CCV. She spent countless hours in research. Her goal was to participate in awareness and advance treatment for childhood cancer. She was a regular donor to St. Jude's. Amanda meticulously maintained her lovely hair and her wish, which will be fulfilled, was to donate it to wigs for children recovering from cancer.
One of her early happy places was at the stables. She was overjoyed when her dad gifted her with her horse, Remington. But her greatest profound delight was to be with her precious baby girl. Amelia was her world.
Others left to treasure her memories are her grandmother, Barb Dion, her papa, Lyle Remick, the Dion, Remick, Miller, Corley, Martin/Bailey, Tarlton, Clark and Freeman families. She leaves behind her kitties, Alice and Lucas, many friends and especially dearest Randy Zeno Family, Templin, and Daemon.
We will miss her hauntingly deep blue Irish eyes and smile, her sweet voice "thank you Mumma, thanks Dad". Our brave Honey Girl, Bunum, Sweet Pea. May you now be at peace.
Please remember her at your Holiday meals and gatherings, which she loved. Turkey or chicken breast, mashed potatoes and frozen peas. Consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A https://strudel.org
or mail to 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942 or C/O Randy Zeno, 199 Woodbury Rd., Burlington, VT. 05408.
Her funeral will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church and Cemetery in Winooski on Tuesday, November 24 at 11am. Feel free to gather with your families in remembrance and gratitude.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.