Amelia Poquette
South Hero - Amelia Irene (Baker) Poquette, 82, went to be with our Lord on Sunday March 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Calling hours are Thursday March 14, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton, with the Rosary and Readings at 3p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in South Hero.
To view Amelia's complete obituary and leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019