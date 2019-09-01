Services
Amy Thompson
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish
301 Brooklyn St.
Morrisville, VT
Amy D. Thompson


1920 - 2019
Amy D. Thompson Obituary
Amy D. Thompson

Johnson - Amy D. Thompson, 99, passed away August 27, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will follow at Lamoille View Cemetery and a reception will be held after the interment at the Crosby Center. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
