|
|
Amy D. Thompson
Johnson - Amy D. Thompson, 99, passed away August 27, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will follow at Lamoille View Cemetery and a reception will be held after the interment at the Crosby Center. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019