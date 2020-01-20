Resources
1963 - 2020
Pulaski - Amy L. Tatro, 56, died peacefully at Francis House in Syracuse, New York on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Amy was born on May 23, 1963. She was raised in Burlington, Vermont the daughter of Bernard and Donna Hershberg.

Amy will be loving remembered by her husband of 16 years, Dennis Tatro; daughter, Ashley Tatro of Orange, VT; her sister, Helene McGee of Monetta, SC and children, Ryan, Donna and Breanna; her Uncle David Hershberg and wife Judy of Burlington, VT and children, Abbey, Karen, Nancy and Susan; her Aunt Leta Sinclair of Exeter, NH; her brother-in-law, Darrell Tatro and wife Bonnie of Killeen, TX and children Daniel and Jason; Dale and Tammy Tatro of Johnson, VT and children, Heather, Christine and Kyle; Harold "Red" Tatro and wife Denise of Crowley, TX and her beloved cat, Kib.

Amy graduated from Burlington High School and Johnson State College, VT. She retired in 2018 from Hyde Park Elementary School after teaching there for 30 years. Amy married the love of her life, Dennis Tatro on February 22, 2003. They settled in Eden and later in Johnson where they lived for 7 years.

Amy loved traveling, hunting, fishing, antiquing and rug hooking. She was an avid flea market and yard sale aficionado...always on the lookout for a "find". Above all, Amy cherished her family and friends and the many happy times they spent together.

A graveside service will be held in Eden, VT in the spring, Donations in Amy's name may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
