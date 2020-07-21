1/1
Amy Lynn McGovern
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Lynn McGovern

St. Albans/Johnson - Amy Lynn McGovern, 46, of Johnson, Vermont died in a motorcycle accident on US Route 7 in Georgia in the early evening of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on December 8th, 1973, the daughter of Michael and Melanie (Brown) McGovern, both of St. Albans. Amy's family would like to invite her friends and listeners to a vehicle visitation on Sunday, July 26th, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Please enter off Route 104. For the safety of all attending you are asked to remain in your vehicles and social distancing restrictions will apply. To view a complete obituary, kindly go to Amy's online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Perley Sports Complex
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heald Funeral Home
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved