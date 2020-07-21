Amy Lynn McGovern
St. Albans/Johnson - Amy Lynn McGovern, 46, of Johnson, Vermont died in a motorcycle accident on US Route 7 in Georgia in the early evening of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on December 8th, 1973, the daughter of Michael and Melanie (Brown) McGovern, both of St. Albans. Amy's family would like to invite her friends and listeners to a vehicle visitation on Sunday, July 26th, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Please enter off Route 104. For the safety of all attending you are asked to remain in your vehicles and social distancing restrictions will apply. To view a complete obituary, kindly go to Amy's online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com
.