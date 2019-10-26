|
|
Andre Albert Rocheleau
Naples, FL - Andre Albert Rocheleau, age 93, passed away September 23, 2019, at his home. Andy was born in Swanton, Vermont on August 2, 1926, the son of Aldege Joseph and Emilia (Moreau) Rocheleau.
He graduated from St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT in 1950 with honors in Business Administration. He went on to work for International Harvester in Connecticut and New York.
In 1954, Andy moved to White River Jct., Vermont, where he co-owned Hartford Motors, a Chrysler, Ply-mouth and International Harvester dealership, with his partner and best friend Peter ("Pete") Flanagan. Andy and Pete retired from the car business in 1990. Andy and Pete also invested in local commercial real estate, forming Hartford Land Company in 1989.
Andy married Stella Neville on May 25, 1957, at St. Kevin's Catholic Church in Montreal. They settled in White River Junction, VT. They later lived on Lake Champlain in St. Albans, VT and most recently in Naples, FL. Stella died March 7, 2018.
Andy was active in his family, church, and community. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Elk's Club, American Legion and the Town of Hartford Planning Commission. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and tennis.
Andy is survived by son Dale Rocheleau and his wife Michelle of Colchester, VT, granddaughter Simonne (Rocheleau) Morin and her husband Charles Morin of Medford, MA, granddaughter Nicole Rocheleau and grandson Ryan Rocheleau of Colchester, VT; son David Rocheleau and his wife Elizabeth and granddaugh-ter Emma Rocheleau of Lexington, SC; daughter Patricia (Tricia) Harper, granddaughter Lauren Harper and grandson Liam Harper of Waterbury, VT and step granddaughter Katherine Harper Polo of Savannah, GA; son Michael Rocheleau and his wife Cindy, and grandson Tristin Rocheleau of Georgia, VT.
Andy is also survived by his sister Irene Casey, wife of the late Kenneth Casey of DeLeon Springs, Florida; sister Edna Casey and husband Mark of DeLeon Springs, Florida; and sister Yvonne Fradet, wife of the late Victor Fradet, of Deland, Florida. Andy was predeceased by his brother, the late Roland Rocheleau, hus-band of Marie Rocheleau of Orange City, Florida, and his sister, the late Janet Forsyth, wife of Thomas Forsyth of Swanton, Vermont.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on November 2, 2019 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in White River Junction with burial following at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilder.
To offer private online condolences and view a complete obituary, please visit: www.knightfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019