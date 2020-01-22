Services
Andrea Jackman Halnon

Andrea Jackman Halnon died on Tuesday, January 21st, after a year-long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family.

Andrea was born August 12th, 1953 to Glenn and Barbara Jackman and grew up in Bristol, where she graduated from Mount Abraham Union High School in 1971. She earned her bachelor's degree at Plymouth State College in 1975 and received her master's from the University of Vermont in 1982. She married her husband Steve in 1981, and they raised their two children in Lincoln.

Andrea had an accomplished career as a public school teacher, where she was known for her positive and encouraging instruction in elementary classrooms in Chibougamau, Quebec, Cornwall, and Bristol, Vermont. She retired in 2017 after 41 years of service.

Andrea was a passionate, courageous, and inspiring athlete, completing countless running races and triathlons.

Andrea is survived by her husband Stephen, her daughter Emily, her son Jameson and his wife Jessica, her brother Dennis, and many cousins, in-laws, and other relatives.

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 24th 5-8PM at Brown McClay Funeral home in Bristol, VT. Service will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11AM at St. Ambrose Parish in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrea's name to the Addison County Humane Society. To send condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
