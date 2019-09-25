|
|
YEAR ELEVEN
Andrea May (Mongeon) Martelli
What an amazing summer we've had. Nothing but sun and mild temperatures. Hows that for VT! Your family has done an amazing job transforming the MB property. Wish you were here to see how your brother took over where you left off. An absolutely stunning job of perseverance and commitment. Stay close and surround us with your positive energy.
Love and miss you always,
Mom, Dad Rick, Robin Bruce, Karen, Roch and Scott
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019