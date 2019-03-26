|
|
Andrea Nina (Munoz) Shapiro
Shelburne Bay - Andrea Nina (Munoz) Shapiro, 83, of The Residence at Shelburne Bay passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Andrea was born on April 15, 1935, the oldest of 3 children. She grew up in New York, NY, and was a longtime resident of Briarcliff Manor. Andrea moved to The Residence at Shelburne Bay after her diagnosis, to be close to her daughter. She was one of the original residents of their memory care program, " The Meadows."
As a young widow, her greatest achievement was raising her daughters, Jennie and Alice, on her own. Andrea was elegant, loved to dance and turned heads when she walked into a room.
Andrea is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Shapiro Hyman of South Burlington, and Alice Shapiro Greenstone of Englewood Cliffs, NJ; her two grandsons, EJ Hyman and Seth Hyman both of Chicago, IL; her son-in-law E. Mitchell Greenstone of Englewood Cliffs, NJ and Neil H. Hyman of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Munoz and his wife Helen of Armonk, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sidney J. Shapiro, MD and a brother Armando Munoz.
Her daughters would like to thank Greg and Lisy of the UVM Home Health and Hospice Team and extend a huge "Thank You" to all the staff of "The Meadows" and "Haven" who for almost eight years have taken care of Andrea with the utmost love, dignity, kindness, humor and respect.
Burial at the Westchester Hills Cemetery, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Sunday, March 31 at 11:00am. Shiva to follow at the home of Alice & Mitchell Greenstone.
A Reception will be held at The Residence at Shelburne Bay, Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American or UVM Home, Health and Hospice.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019