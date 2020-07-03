Andrew Corrow
Burlington - Andrew Corrow, 68 years of age, died unexpectedly in his Burlington, VT home on June 29th.
He was born in St. Albans, to the late Max and Ruth (Lyon) Corrow. He was a graduate of South Burlington High School and Vermont Technical College. He retired from IBM in 2007 after a long career.
Andy was a devoted family man and will be missed by his wife and his son Josh, his best friend.
He was married to Jo (Joanne Fontaine).
He was preceded by his parents, his father-in-law Raymond Fontaine, and his son Jake. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his son Josh and Jennifer (Pike), his precious grandchildren Mason and Logan;
his sister Marie Redmond (David) and their children Christopher (Mandy) and Ashley; brothers Steve, and his daughters Kim (Mike Hemond) and Mary Webster (Patrick); and Tom; his mother-in-law Gisele Fontaine and the entire Fontaine family. He also leaves the extended Corrow Family, Larry, Maureen and Darryl; as well as many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11:00 am in the East Cemetery in Williston, followed by an outdoor gathering at the Fontaine Family Farm, 2738 North Williston Road, Williston. We ask those attending to please wear a mask and socially distance.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
.