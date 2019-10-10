|
|
Andrew Dean Hauman
Andrew Dean Hauman, 58, passed away at home on October 3, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife, Bridget, after a five-year battle with cancer. Andy was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 4, 1961 to parents Frank and Ann Hauman. He is survived by his wife Bridget and their daughter Anna; his parents Frank and Ann; and siblings Lisa and her partner Larry, Carla (Steve), Krista, Scott, Melinda and her partner Mark, and Stephen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Andy dearly. Last but not least, he is survived by Charlie the cat, who will miss curling up with Andy.
A celebration of his life will take place at their home on October 19, 2019 from 12-4. Andy's favorite color was orange, but his wish was that folks wear something white. We welcome you to come and share your special memories of Andy.
A scholarship fund in Andy's name is being established at West Bolton Golf Club to provide financial assistance to the youth of our community. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this fund so that Andy's love of golf, and his love of West Bolton Golf Course, can be shared with our youth. Checks can be made payable to "Andy's Golf Camp Scholarship Fund" and mailed to West Bolton Golf Club, 5161 Stage Road, Jericho, VT 05465.
For a full obituary go to www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019