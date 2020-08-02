Andrew J. Luchini, Jr.
Burlington - Andrew J. Luchini, Jr. "Andy", 86, a long time WCAX TV employee, passed away peacefully on Tues. July 28, 2020. Andy was born on Nov. 29, 1933 in Burlington, the son of Andrew J., Sr. and Ellen (Casey) Luchini. He graduated from Cathedral High School, attended Burlington Business College, (now known as Champlain College) and served in the US Marine Corps from 1953-1956.
Visitation is on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 4-5 pm with Memorial Services at 5 pm with Military Honors, in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.
Those wishing may send Memorial Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 300 Corner Stone Dr., #128, Williston, Vt. 05495. For a full obituary go to Elmwood-Meunier.net
