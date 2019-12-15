|
Andrew John Letourneau
Monkton - Andrew John Letourneau passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Jude's Church Parish Hall, 10759 VT-116, Hinesburg, VT from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm and a funeral service will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am in St. Jude's Church. Burial will be at the
Letourneau home after the reception. Please dress appropriately for comfort and warmth. A complete obituary will be posted at a later date on giffordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019