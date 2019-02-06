|
|
Andrew Michael Bissonnette
Winooski - Andrew Michael Bissonnette, affectionately known as "Drewbird," passed away and joined his brother Dave on January 30th, 2019. Drew will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Drew is survived by his mother, Paula Kolich-Dusablon; Father, David Bissonnette and his fiancé, Darleen Hubacher; his siblings Benjamin and Zachary Bissonnette (Amanda Schroth), Meaghan and Molly Kolich, Step-father, Thomas Kolich; Grandfather, Richard Dusablon; his nieces and nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother, David L. Bissonnette, Grandparents Leo & Yvonne Bissonnette, Grandmother Pauline Dusablon.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 8th, at 3 p.m. at the VFW, located at 6 Maple Street, Winooski. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COTS, 179 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019