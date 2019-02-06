Services
Champlain Cremation
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
802-655-8692
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
VFW
6 Maple Street
Winooski, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Bissonnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Michael Bissonnette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Michael Bissonnette Obituary
Andrew Michael Bissonnette

Winooski - Andrew Michael Bissonnette, affectionately known as "Drewbird," passed away and joined his brother Dave on January 30th, 2019. Drew will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Drew is survived by his mother, Paula Kolich-Dusablon; Father, David Bissonnette and his fiancé, Darleen Hubacher; his siblings Benjamin and Zachary Bissonnette (Amanda Schroth), Meaghan and Molly Kolich, Step-father, Thomas Kolich; Grandfather, Richard Dusablon; his nieces and nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother, David L. Bissonnette, Grandparents Leo & Yvonne Bissonnette, Grandmother Pauline Dusablon.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 8th, at 3 p.m. at the VFW, located at 6 Maple Street, Winooski. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COTS, 179 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries