Anita Ferland Duclos
Middlebury - Anita Ferland Duclos, 88, of Middlebury passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side on December 17, 2019.
Anita was born to Wilfred and Lea (Limoges) Ferland in Middlebury. She lived her entire life in Middlebury and Weybridge and graduated from Middlebury High School (class of 1949).
Her various jobs beginning in childhood included delivering telegrams on her bike, pumping gas at her father's service station, chambermaid and waitress at the Grand View Inn on North Pleasant Street, and secretary at a law office.
In 1950 she married Robert Duclos. She said that she began the marriage with one cooking skill (cookie making) and so set about teaching herself homemaking and childrearing skills while raising her six children.
As the children began to leave home Anita became an avid volunteer for, at various times, the Guardian Ad Litem program, Ilsley Library, Project Independence, Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, and other organizations.
Anita was a people person and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed and remembered by many.
She is survived by children Cairle Ault (Ray) of Proctor, James (Christina Ilgner) of Cornwall, Kathleen of Starksboro, Gail Lapierre (Claude) of Shelburne, cherished daughter-in-law Ann McNamara Duclos of New Haven, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her sister Lorraine Ferland Marquez (Pitman, NJ).
She was predeceased by her husband in 2018, by sons David and Allan, her grandson Levi, and siblings Clement, Gerard, Norman, and Madeleine.
A special thank you to the exceptionally caring staff at The Residence at Otter Creek.
A gathering of remembrance will be held at The Residence at Otter Creek on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
Donations in her name may be made to Elderly Services, Inc. or Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019