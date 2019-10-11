|
|
Anita June (Barber) Cummings
Winooski - On Friday, September 20, 2019 Anita June (Barber) Cummings, 92, lifetime resident of Winooski, VT passed away peacefully at the McLure-Miller Respite House with family at her side.
Anita was the daughter of Charles A. Barber and Melina (LaFond) Barber. She married her high school sweetheart Bernard (Bernie) R. Cummings on January 15, 1949. They raised their family in the house Bernie built next to her parents' house where Anita was born and raised. They had eight children. Anita was a devoted and loving wife, mother, memere, "Aunt T" and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
Anita is survived by her children: Judith Reed (Damon), Bernard Cummings Jr. (Linda), John Cummings Sr., Cynthia Parizo (Homer), Bonita Cummings (Flower Kotkes), Glenn Cummings (Ronalyn), Robin Cummings (Lisa), and daughter-in-law Susan wife of Anita's son Daniel Cummings who predeceased her.
Anita is survived by seventeen grandchildren:Thad Reed, Jason Larmay, Amanda Reed, Katherine Lord, Karen Rouse, Jessica Grant, John Cummings Jr., Julie Cummings, Daniel Cummings Jr., Jarred Parizo, Melissa Wells, Sophia Kotkes-Cummings, Maya Kotkes-Cummings, Evan Cummings, Sierra Cummings, Grant and Dustin Cummings. She is also survived by sixteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including her god-daughter Lynne Richey who was especially close to Anita.
In addition to her parents and her son Daniel, Anita was predeceased by her brothers George and Charles Barber, and by her sisters Helen Denio, Etta Arcan and Lorraine Campbell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Church, 115 Barlow Street, Winooski on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m.. Burial to follow at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery on Weaver Street, Winooski.
The family would like to thank the staff at the McClure-Miller Respite House for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Anita. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019