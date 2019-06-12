Services
Our Lady Of Montana Carmel Chu
2914 Spear St
Charlotte, VT 05445
(802) 425-2637
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Charlotte, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Robert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Robert


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita M. Robert Obituary
Anita M. Robert

Burlington - Anita M. Robert, 95 of Burlington went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Charlotte. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To view her complete obituary and to send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.