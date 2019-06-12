|
Anita M. Robert
Burlington - Anita M. Robert, 95 of Burlington went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Charlotte. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. To view her complete obituary and to send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 12, 2019