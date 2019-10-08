|
|
Ann Bailey Cain
Ann Bailey Cain ("Anny"), beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin and friend, passed away October 4, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Anny was born to Everett Clark Bailey and Doris Doerfler Bailey on May 16, 1955 in Burlington, Vermont. The third of four children, she was raised in the Burlington area, attended local schools and graduated from South Burlington High School in 1972. After high school, she attended the Berkley School of Music in Boston and pursued a singing career in New York City before returning to Vermont. Anny graduated from the University of Vermont School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Anny worked passionately in different nursing specialties for over forty years, including surgical/operating room, OBGYN and oncology in Vermont, Florida and Rhode Island.
She is survived by her husband David E. Cain Jr. of Jamestown, RI; her son, Tappan Little, of Colchester, Vermont; and her step-children David E. Cain III (Nancy Turner) of Waitsfield, Vermont and Eliza Cain (Randy George) of Moretown, Vermont. Anny leaves two brothers: Thomas Bailey (Linda) of South Burlington, Vermont, and E. Clark Bailey of Salt Lake City, Utah. Anny leaves: nephews Spencer (Jacki) and Skyler (Crystal); and her niece, Rachel (David) all of Vermont. Anny leaves very special cousins, Daniel and Mary Jo Davis of West Burke, Vermont, and Carol Kelly of Portland, Maine. Anny came from a large family, including.many cousins in Vermont, Maine and New York.
Anny and David renewed an earlier relationship, marrying on February 18, 1995. For both, it was the love of their lives. They enjoyed many happy years together at their home in Fayston, Vermont before moving "south" to the village of Jamestown on the lovely island of Conanicut in Rhode Island.
Anny had a happy and fulfilling life - living every minute with unbridled enthusiasm- she was a breath of fresh air to all whom she met! She enjoyed sailing, skiing, swimming, singing and dancing (and the Boston Red Sox). She was very social: making friends easily by bringing warmth and humor to whoever she met and whatever she did.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 87 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Jamestown Fire Department-Emergency Medical Services Division at 50 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown, RI 02835. For full service details, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019