Ann Bradbury Wetzel
Colchester - Ann Bradbury Wetzel of Colchester and Grand Isle, Vermont passed away peacefully on June 27 with her family at her side. Ann was born in Montreal on July 13, 1926 to Edith and Augustus Bradbury and was the youngest of 7 children. She was raised in the small town of Abercorn, Quebec. After high school, she moved to Burlington and became a naturalized American. She was proud of her Canadian heritage but loved being an American and Vermonter.
She married the late Lewis K Wetzel and they raised 3 children, Stephen, Mark and Jean in South Burlington and later moved to Colchester. Ann was an avid golfer, skier and sailor and longtime member of the Burlington Country Club and Malletts Bay Boat Club.
She had many interests and hobbies and won several prizes for her "penny rugs" at the Champlain Valley Fair.
After raising her children, Ann became a real estate agent and one of the first woman appraisers in Vermont.
Ann was preceded in death her husband of 66 years, Lewis K Wetzel, and is survived by her sons Stephen K Wetzel and his wife Jan, Mark L Wetzel and his wife Joan, her daughter Jean W Hampel and her husband Gary, and four grandchildren, Matthew, Jeffrey, Andrea and Carly and her loving dog Ozzie.
A private memorial for Ann will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Grand Isle Historical Society, P.O. Box 23, Grand Isle, Vt 05458.
