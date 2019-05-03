|
Ann E. Mongeon
South Burlington - Ann E. Mongeon of Gazebos Senior Living in South Burlington passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness.
Ann was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on March 24, 1928 to Julius I. Tuure and Mary E. (Cassidy) Tuure.
She attended Cathedral High School in Burlington which later became Rice High School.
Ann married Lawrence V. Mongeon on May 20, 1950 in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Richmond, VT. They moved to Williston where they raised a large and busy family. When her last child left home she took a job at the University of Vermont Pathology Lab run by Dr. John E. Craighead.
Ann enjoyed her work at the lab very much and had many friends there. After retiring she took an interest in the welfare and rescue of small dogs and was even featured on WPTZ TV in 2012 in a piece titled "Senior citizen, elderly dog to start new life together."
In this report Ann went to the airport where a volunteer pilot would deliver a homeless poodle named Holly who was found wandering the streets of Connecticut. Her love for lost animals, especially small dogs was as boundless as her love for her family. On moving to Gazebos Senior Living she retired from rescuing dogs and enjoyed the company and activities there while receiving many visits from family and friends.
She is survived by eight children, Judy and James Lamb of Mount Arlington, NJ, Deborah and Allan Abrams of Essex Junction, Marie and Gary Jewell of Williston, Daniel and Julie Mongeon of Smithton, Il., Laura and Paul Tessier of Barre, Karen and Jamie Goddette of Williston, Margaret (Peg) and Reginald Matthieu of Underhill, and Amy and Scott Carter of Bristol, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Helen Fox, Ruth and Ron Severson, Cathe and Maurice Giroux, and brothers John and Katie Tuure, Richard and Betty Tuure, and Dan and Mary Tuure and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Hempstead and her brother-in-law Maurice Mongeon. Her husband Larry, sister Rita Barber, and brothers Donald, Alan, and Phillip died before her.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at Gazebos Senior Living for their kind and loving care of Mom. The family also thanks the nurses and doctors on the 6th floor of the McClure wing at the Medical Center for all the wonderful care for Mom in her final days.
A special thanks to LuAnn Koch who visited Mom on a regular basis and was a great friend and comfort to Mom. And to the McCulloughs of Williston who were also special friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday May 18th at 10 am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Williston. Interment will follow immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403, Phone: (802) 862-0135 Arrangements are being handled by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, 472 Meadowland Dr., Suite 7, South Burlington, VT 05403. This obituary may be viewed at www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 3, 2019