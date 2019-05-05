|
Ann Goot
Moretown - Ann Goot (nee Bahniy) died peacefully at home on April 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born on Jan. 23, 1915, in Newark, N.J., to Elias and Antonina (Miklasiewicz) Bahniy, she lived in Union, N.J., before ending her days in Moretown, Vt.
Over a long career starting in 1935, she taught French in Flemington, Union, and Irvington, N.J. public and Catholic high schools. She also taught two generations of 7th graders at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic School, as well as teaching English to adult parishioners new to this country.
Throughout her life Ann enjoyed meeting new people and staying current with news and books. She loved music, especially classical music and opera. Grandmere delighted in the conversation and accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 1989. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Michael) Geoghegan, of Moretown, Vt., and her daughter, Mary Goot and husband, Rafael Vargas, of N.Y., N.Y.; grandchildren, Michael (Mary Loux) Geoghegan, of Rumson, N.J., Amy (Dan) Frostman, of South Burlington, Vt., and Kate (Ben) Montross, of Montpelier, Vt.; plus, great-grandchildren, Owen and Madeline, and Sam and Max. Also, dear to her heart were her nephew, Victor Romanyshyn, and niece, Carole Ann DeVries, and their families, all of N.J.
Visitation took place and a Funeral Mass was celebrated in N.J. on April 24 and 25, 2019. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019