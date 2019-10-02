|
|
Ann M. Ledakowich
Ann M. Ledakowich died peacefully at the Wake Robin Care Facility in Shelburne, VT on the morning of September 28, 2019, the date of her 61st wedding anniversary.
Funeral services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on Friday, October 4 at 10:30 AM followed by the burial at 1:00 PM at Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral Home. To view her complete obituary please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019