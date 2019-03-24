|
Ann M. (O'Neill) Mobbs
Richmond - Ann M. (O'Neill) Mobbs, a resident of Richmond, died at UVM Medical Center on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Ann was born at the former Fanny Allen Hospital on April 14, 1928, the daughter of Thomas J. and Laura B. (Bressor) O'Neil. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1947. She went on to graduate from the Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing in Burlington in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at the Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital and also at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.
Ann married Edward A. Mobbs on May 7, 1955 in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Richmond. They were the parents of three daughters, Noreen A., Delana M., and her husband Christopher Braves, and Louise M. all of Richmond. They were the grandparents of Nickolas C. of Waterbury and Anthony E. Braves of Barre.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Edward, her parents and her siblings. Her brothers, Lester T., James J., Thomas A., and Francis J., her sisters, Virginia L., Esther M., Mary S., and her twin sister Sister Elizabeth O'Neil.
Ann is survived by her brothers-in-law, Robert Mobbs and his wife Gloria of Johnson, Raymond Mobbs of Jericho, Richard Mobbs of Avon Park, Florida, Lawrence Mobbs and his partner Sharon of Jericho. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary O'Neil of Richmond, Madeline Mobbs of Richmond, Marie Bruley and her husband Richard of Avon Park, Florida. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ann lived her whole life in Richmond and on Baker Street for 64 years where she raised her family with Edward. Her father was a farmer and owned a large farm on Cochran Road which she and her siblings fondly referred to as the "Big Farm". He sold that farm during the war and purchased the smaller "Pond Lily Farm" on Route 2. Whenever Ann would speak about her early years on the farms, her eyes would light up and she always had a smile
She was a faithful communicant of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. She was a member of the Social Concerns Committee working for years on funeral lunches, and also packing and delivering Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. She taught catechism classes in the parish for several years. She was a recipient of the Diocese of Burlington Recognition of Women in Ministry Award in 2006. Ann and Edward were the last couple to be married in the original Our Lady of the Holy Rosary church before it was torn down and replaced with the new church in 1955.
Ann enjoyed cooking, visiting with friends, and in the later years watching the birds at the many feeders in the yard.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 64 West Main Street, Richmond, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Social Concerns Fund at P.O. Box 243, Richmond, VT 05477, or to a .
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019