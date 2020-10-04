1/1
Ann Marie Jeanne D'Arc Lareau Ryan
Ann Marie Jeanne D'Arc Lareau Ryan

Vienna, VA - Ann Marie Jeanne d'Arc Lareau Ryan, 90, Vienna, VA, passed peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Capital Caring Adler Center, Aldie, Virginia.

She was born in 1930, in Vermont. Her parents were Marie Rose (Lanoue) Lareau and Alphonse Lareau.

She had been a radiological technician working for Dr. A. Bradley Soule at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT and, after earning both her RN degree and her masters in nursing (MSN), she later became a NYS Nurse Administrator, running the infirmaries at both Coxsackie and Greene Correctional Facilities for The New York State Department of Health and The New York State Department of Corrections.

She subsequently taught psychiatric nursing at George Mason, School of Nursing in Fairfax, Virginia and Marymount University, School of Nursing in Arlington, Virginia.

She is survived by four of her children, Ann Ryan, Walter Ryan, John Ryan, and James Ryan; five grandchildren, Jacqueline Kaplan, Katie Ryan, Betsy Ryan, Patrick Ryan, and Natalie Ryan; her nephew, Dr. Paul LaMothe, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Charles F Ryan, MD and her son, Charles F. Ryan, Jr. predeceased her. She was the last surviving member of her family having outlived her seven other siblings (Stanley, Phillip, Lucien, Daniel, Claire, Clothilde, and Eugene).

Services will be postponed until a more appropriate time given the Covid-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, offerings for Catholic masses in her memory at St. John Vianney Church, South Burlington, Vermont are appreciated.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
