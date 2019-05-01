|
|
Ann Marie Myers
South Burlington - Ann Marie Myers, of South Burlington, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Colchester, Vermont.
A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 1:00pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington. Internment and a celebration of life will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by going to or by calling (800) 805-5856.
To see full obituary and leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 1, 2019