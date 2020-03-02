|
Ann Waite Bielawaski
Ann Waite Bielawaski passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Ann was born at home in Middlebury, Vermont on June 4, 1933, the daughter of Willis Hathorne Waite and Bertha Kelly Waite. She grew up in Middlebury and was a graduate of Middlebury Graded School, now known as Twilight Hall, Middlebury High School, which was recently demolished to make room for the Middlebury expansion, Mary Hitchkock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, in Hanover, NH, where she qualified for RN, and Saint Joseph's College in North Windham, ME, where she obtained a B.S. in Professional Administration. She also took multiple courses leading to licensure for Nursing Home Administration.
She was employed at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, Kauikeolani Children's Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mary Hitchkock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, NH and Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. She held various positions, including staff nursing, supervision, Nursing Department Direction, Long Term Care Administration and Administrative Direction as Associate Director at Porter Medical Center. Her professional memberships include Vermont State Nurses Association, President; Vermont Health Care Association, President; and Vermont College of Nursing Home Administrators, President. She was the first Vermont licensed Long-Term Care Administrator to achieve professional certification under the Vermont College and was presented with the Distinguished Administrator's Award from the college. She also received gubernatorial recognition twice for community service at the Lund Center and was recognized by the Lund Center with a "Heart of the Community" award.
She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Vermont Veterans Home, a member of the NE Gerontological Society, founder and charter member of the Ladies of the Lake Red Hat Society, Member of the Vermont Association of Mayflower Descendants and Life Deacon and active member at the Charlotte Congregational Church.
The last ten years of her professional career she was employed by JACHO (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health) as surveyor. In this role she inspected, provided in service education, quality assurance review and compliance with professional standards in facilities in all 50 states.
On October 11, 1963 she was married to Joseph Bielawski at the Congregational Church in Middlebury. Joe predeceased her on August 9, 1981. Ann was also predeceased by her parents, her sister, Jean Waite and nephew, Steven Longo. She is survived by her sister, Mary Long of The Villages in Florida, five nieces and nephews: Marsie (Long) Cody of Texas, Tricia Long of Hyde Park, Vermont, Robert Long, Jr. of Texas, Barli Ross of Pennsylvania and Leonard Longo of Arizona and nine great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to her friends, neighbors and members of the Charlotte Congregational Church for their love and support.
Ann was grateful to Dr. Peter G. S. Gunther for his extremely professional medical care and friendship over several years. She was very thankful to her devoted caregivers, Marge Butterfield, Trisa Gay and Molly. Ann was also thankful for her additional caregivers over the past three years including: Judy, Lisa and Sophia from Home Instead; "The Special Ladies", Jen, Katie, Catie and Colleen; and Daba, Lisa and Vera from TLC Home Care. Together, they all made it possible for her to stay at home until her final month at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Ann's family and friends extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the caring staff at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Honoring Ann's wishes and last request, there will be no visiting hours, funeral or memorial service. Following cremation, her ashes will be interred at the convenience of her family at Grand View Cemetery in Charlotte, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory, it may be made to the Charlotte Congregational Church, P.O. Box 12, Charlotte, VT 05445 or sent to the , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607 .
Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Sanderson Ducharme Funeral Home, formerly the Waite Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020