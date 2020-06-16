Anna Kottis Johnston



So. Burlington - Anna Kottis Johnston, 85, of So. Burlington, VT, passed away June 14, 2020. She was born in Uxbridge, MA, on July 3, 1934, to Angelo and Marry Kottis, emigres from Epirus. Her parents and siblings John, Gregory, and Dixie instilled in her a love of learning, a strong work ethic and a joy for life.



Anna taught English at South Burlington High School for 9 years and at Colchester High School for 21 years, where she was also English Department Head for 17 years. She created many courses to meet the needs and interests of her students and consciously planned daily class activities to involve each student's participation. She hoped that she instilled in her students a love of learning and a strong work ethic.



Anna was a true professional in her teaching career. Her services included: president of the Vermont Council of Teachers of English, co-chair for 13 years of the VEA State Convention Committee, president of CEA, VEA delegate to the NEA convention, presenter at New England English Teachers workshops and other workshops, Delta Kappa Gamma second vice-president, and president of the Shelburne Bay Boat Club.



In 1996 she retired from teaching, a profession she dearly loved. Anna's first love, however, was always her family. Sadly her husband of 23 years Lynwood and her son Robert predeceased her. Anna derived much happiness from her son Steven, who was a stabilizing force in her life. She enjoyed bantering and spirited conversations with him and teaching him the tradition of Greek cuisine. They skied, boated, vacationed, and ate many Chinese meals together. Her times with him were a special treasure.



Laughter abounded in Anna's life and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family members and her dear friends.



In her retirement years Anna stayed out of mischief by traveling, attending Road Scholars programs in signature cities, writing for The Other Paper, tending to her feline buddies - Lily and Jeffords, reading, boating, exercising, cooking, gardening, attending plays, concerts, movies and lectures, visiting museums, playing dominoes, hosting dinners, visiting, walking, and thinking.



Anna and her son, Steve, thank the anonymous blood donors, her doctors, nurses, counselors, and dear friends who supported her and helped her deal with her medical adversities. Steve and family want to thank the following people for all their attentive care for Anna; Adult NP Patty Towle, Adult PRN Janet Ely, hematologists Dr. Sakshi Jasra, and Dr. Dennis Sanders, ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Kim, cardiologist Dr. Friederike K. Keating, and psychologist Kathy McBeth.



Anna appreciated, loved and cared deeply about all of her friends and family which includes special nieces, nephews, sister Dixie, brother Greg, the Antonellis family.



Services for Anna will be held at a later date.



She wishes that you welcome and enjoy the day and continue to accept, respect and be kind to one another.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.









