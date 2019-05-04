Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint James Church
Essex Junction, VT
Anna M. (Sito) Wilson


Anna M. (Sito) Wilson Obituary
Anna M. (Sito) Wilson

South Burlington - Anna M. Wilson (Sito) 82 passed away at The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT on May 1, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Wilson; her brothers Sam Jacobs, Abe Jacobs and sister in law Ruth Jacobs. Sito will be missed by her children, William and his wife Tory Wilson, Jodie and her husband Daniel Chant. Her beloved grandchildren, Stacey and husband TJ Mead, Amie and husband Matt Bryce, Billy Wilson, Jacqueline, Jessica and Ethan Chant. Her great grandchildren, Jackson and Cally Mead, Amelia and Louis Bryce plus several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4-7pm at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A funeral will be held at Saint James Church in Essex Junction on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00am with interment following at Lake View cemetery. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall St James Church.

corbinandpalmer.com

corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 4, 2019
