Anna Marie Wright
Burlington - Anna Marie Wright, 96, of Burlington died at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born in Hannibal, MO on June 7, 1923, the daughter of the late Ben and Helen (O'Connor) Roland. Her family moved to Burlington in late 1938. Anna Marie graduated from Cathedral High School in 1941 and received her Bachelor's degree from Trinity College in 1945. She was married to William Leo Wright of Burlington in 1948. He predeceased her on July 10, 1984.
Anna Marie is survived by five of her children, Deborah Ann (Richard) Boule of Acton, MA, Martha Jane (Thomas) Simmons of Essex Junction, William Roland (Lee) Wright of Murrells Inlet, SC, Mary Judith Wright, and Richard Leo Wright both of Burlington; ten grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren; and by her sister Veronica McQueeney of Arlington Heights, IL. She was predeceased by two sons, Robert Francis Wright and John Casey Wright.
A graveside service will be held privately for family at Resurrection Park Cemetery in So. Burlington. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020