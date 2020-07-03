1/1
Annalill Crain
1927 - 2020
Annalill Crain

Northfield - Annalill Crain died at home on June 28, 2020, at age 92, following a recent illness. She was born Anna Lillian Grieg Eide in 1927 in Bergen, Norway, to Jacob and Dagny Eide. Annalill grew up in Bergen, Norway, later studying art at the Sorbonne and working in Paris, France, where she met her future husband, Charles Moody Crain. They married in Bergen and moved to Cambridge, MA in the United States, subsequently spending the past 67 years in Northfield, VT, where Charles served for several decades as a foreign languages professor and in the administration at Norwich University. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and by her sisters, Dagny ter Jung and Ruth Amundsen, and is survived by her brother, Hans Jacob Eide, by her children, Christopher of Grass Valley, CA, Robin of Phoenix, AZ, Anita of Northfield, VT, and Bruce of New York City, NY, and by her grandsons, Kevin and Owen.

Annalill remained a proud Norwegian throughout her life and traveled there frequently. She was also a very active member, volunteer, and supporter of many Northfield groups and activities, including the United Church, Northfield Senior Center, Northfield Reading Circle, Norwich University, adult special education, Creative Education of Northfield, Northfield Outing Club, various bridge groups, and many others.

A local memorial service will be held in Northfield in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the United Church of Northfield, VT (www.ucnorthfield.org) or the Northfield Senior Center (www.greaternorthfieldseniors.org) would be welcomed. Arrangements will be handled by The Kingston Funeral Home of Northfield, VT.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kingston Funeral Home
35 Slate Ave
Northfield, VT 05663
(802) 485-9161
