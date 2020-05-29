Anne "Nancy" Booth
Essex Junction - Anne "Nancy" (Fahey) Booth, 69, died unexpectedly on May 24, 2020. She leaves behind her loving children Michael and Kevin Booth also of Essex Junction. There will be no calling hours and internment will be private. Please visit awrfh.com to view further information and share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.