Anne Durette
Colchester - Anne Durette, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the respite house in Colchester on October 11. Anne was born in Waltham, MA and lived for many years in Saco, ME before moving to Vermont in 1965. She loved her job at the medical center hospital of Vermont in the gift shop where she worked for 25 years. She is survived by her children, David Durette and wife Lisa, Kathy Calcagni and husband Mike, Karyn Lewis and husband David. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Bunnell and husband Marcus, Sarah and Alex Lewis and her great grandchildren Gavin and Griffin Bunnell. She will be remembered in a private family service being arranged by LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the respite house in Colchester where she received excellent care and love during her final days.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019