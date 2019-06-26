|
|
Anne Padgett Bond
Colchester - Anne Padgett Bond passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, with family by her side. She was 92.
Anne was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 11, 1926, to Deems Boylan Padgett and Mary Agnes Gurley Padgett. After graduating from New Hanover High School in 1944 and spending a year at Flora MacDonald College, she met the love of her life, William Harold Bond, and the couple married in 1947 in Wilmington. The newlyweds spent a year in Madison, Wisconsin, where Bill finished his degree and Anne became enthralled with northern winters. The couple made Montclair, New Jersey their home for the next 20 years, where they raised three children and Bill joined the family ice cream business, Bond's Ice Cream. Anne made lifelong friendships through her involvement in Union Congregational Church and in the philanthropic organization P.E.O.
The family moved to Vermont in 1970, living in Essex Junction, Burlington, Jericho, and Williston. Anne enjoyed cross country skiing, gardening, rug hooking, quilt making, and summer days with grandchildren at the family camp on Lake Champlain.
Those who knew her were touched by Anne's kindness, generosity, and compassion. One of her granddaughters describes Anne's gift of making you feel like you were her whole world when you were with her. Anne had patience to spare except when she saw injustice. She couldn't understand intolerance and supported liberal causes throughout her life.
Anne loved reading and she read aloud to her grandchildren even in the last month of her life. She had an artistic eye and felt strongly about the importance of art. Her children will never forget standing (freezing) in line in February 1963 to see the Mona Lisa on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Or the time she took her daughters to see the opera Faust. They came to share her conviction that art and music and dance infused life with joy.
Above all, nothing made her happier than being with her family. She will be deeply missed by her brother, Richard Padgett (Janice), of Tehachapi, California; her children: Kathleen Bond Borie (Louis) of Richmond, Vermont; Judith Anne Bond (Paul Decausemacker) of Burlington, Vermont; and William Harold Bond Jr. (Katherine) of Bountiful, Utah; her grandchildren: Nicholas Bond, Kali Bond (Kevin Teeter), August Borie, Kristen Bond, and Hannah Borie; and great-grandson, William Teeter. Also her step-grandchildren, Kevin (Alli) and Jillian Decausemacker; and her step-great-grandchildren, Ella and Lucas Decausemacker. She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Anne's family is very grateful for the three years of daily kindnesses, laughter, and respectful care from Donna and her dedicated team at Mansfield Place Memory Care in Essex Junction, Vermont. The family also appreciates the care Anne received at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, during her last days.
The memorial service will be private. The family welcomes donations in Anne's memory to the or the McClure Miller Respite House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019