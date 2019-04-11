Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Vergennes, VT
- - Anne Weller, widow of David L. Weller who died December 26, 2006.

Anne died at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester on April 7, 2019. She is survived by daughter Amy Eggleston, her husband and two granddaughters Eve and Lily, all of Indianapolis, Indiana.She is survived by a sister, Barbara Wilson of Billings, MT and many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15th at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Vergennes. Anne will be buried next to her husband David in the cemetery at Hardy's Corner Cemetery in Rushford, NY at the convenience of her family. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019
