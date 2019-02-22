|
Annette R. Racine
Shelburne - Annette Veronica Roberts Racine, most recently of Shelburne, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Residence at Shelburne Bay. Annette was born March 1, 1920, on the family farm in Napierville, Quebec. She was one of six children of Toussaint and Albina Giroux Roberts. At the age of three, her family moved from the farm to Hyde Street in Burlington. She attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1938. While working as the office manager at the C. H. Goss Dodge dealership on North Avenue, she met Willie Racine, the service manager. She and Willie married on April 18, 1949. In 1953, Annette and Willie opened a Texaco service station at the corner of Shelburne Road and Flynn Avenue. Together they built their business, growing to an independent service center on Pine Street. In 1967, they acquired the Jeep franchise, which later moved to Shelburne Road, and continued for 51 years. They both retired from active participation in the business in 1989. Annette loved her family and enjoyed her work. She and Willie especially enjoyed their retirement years with winters in Naples, Florida, but they always remained proud Vermonters. Willie predeceased her in February 2013. She is survived by her three sons and their families: Michael and Kathleen (Yandow) Racine, Doug Racine, and Tom and Patty (Sweeney) Racine; grandchildren Andrew (and Julianne), Ashley (and Rex Teese), Brian (and Laura), and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren Tyler, Emma, Theo, Zelda, Ezekiel, Jackson and Hannah; her former daughter-in-law Roberta Harold; her sister-in-law Beth Rickstad; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Omeline, Yvette, Aline, Rene and Lawrence and many brothers- and sisters-in-law. The family thanks Drs. Richard Tonino and Mark Pitcher and the staff at Good Health; the staff at the Residence in Shelburne, especially Jeanine, Tina, Dena, and Jim the van driver; the caregivers from Home Instead; and the nurses from Bayada.
Visiting hours will be held today Friday 22, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Christ the King Church Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be held for the family privately at Resurrection Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, the McClure Miller Respite House, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, COTS or the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019