Annette Shackett
South Burlington - Annette B. Shackett, 86, ended her battle with dementia on April 7, 2019. She resided most recently at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. Prior to that she lived at The Pines in South Burlington, where she moved after the death of her husband.
Annette was born Annette Marie Bouley in Jewett City, Connecticut, the daughter of William Bouley and Blanche Marc-Aurelle. Married to Howard Shackett, she lived in and around the Lake Placid, NY area before her move to Vermont.
Annette is survived by her children and their spouses, Kimberly and Kevin Ganey of Virginia, Karen and Warren Gaetz of Vermont and Keith and Kim Shackett of NY and her grandson Alexander Shackett of NY. Her husband Howard predeceased her in 1998. Per Annette's request, there will be no calling hours. A grave side burial, with immediate family members, will be held in Keene, NY at a future date.
Her family will be forever grateful for the Staff at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester VT for the compassionate care they took of Annette in her last days, allowing her to die with the dignity she deserved.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019