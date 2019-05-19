|
Ansley Newman Carnahan
South Burlington - Ansley Newman Carnahan passed away over the weekend of Cinco de Mayo in her home in South Burlington, Vermont. She was 94.
She was predeceased by her father, Ansley Newman of Pasadena, California, and her Mother, Helen James Robinson of St George, Utah; her first husband, Robert Thomas, her second husband, Kelly Carnahan, and her son, Laurence Carnahan of Williston, VT.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Coon, her brother, Bunk Robinson; her son James Ansley Carnahan (Caroline Butler), and grandchildren, Ilona Blanchard, Joel Alvin Fichman, Eliza Sprecher, Jack Carnahan and Benjamin Carnahan. She is survived by brother-in-law John Carnahan (Mary). She is survived as well by nieces Leslie Coon, Hilary Coon (Jim Yehle), Ansley Manke (Joe), Hilary Jacobs (Jeff), and nephew Geoff Robinson (Venus). She is survived, in addition, by nephew Paul Carnahan (Eve) and nieces Cathleen Nichols (Jim), Susan Vodrey (William), Pat McKenzie (Kevin), and Carol Carnahan. And, in addition, cousins Susan James Berger and Kelly Dowell, and a much-beloved legion of grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was born in 1925 in Buffalo, New York, commencing an extraordinary life. She spent her childhood in Buffalo; Seattle, Washington ; Pasadena, California; Paris, France (going by ship, from the Port of Long Beach through the Panama Canal!); then back to Pasadena, where she met her first husband, Robert Thomas, and bore her two children, James and Laurence. They moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1952; and after the death of Robert Thomas in 1956 she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she met & married David Kelly Carnahan. Over the 54-year span of their marriage, they kept the house in Santa Fe, New York City, and most recently in Burlington, Vermont.
Ansley married young and, like many of her peers, post-WWII left college early to raise a family. She spent a year at UCLA, and, amazingly, 66 years later, finished her Bachelor of Arts education at Burlington College in 2014, and went on to earn her Masters degree in Political Science there in 2016. In the intervening years she engaged in a wide variety of professions in addition to raising two energetic sons and managing a household: running an arts supply business & gallery (Santa Fe), event planning (Santa Fe and NYC) office management and bookbinding (NYC), and Paralegal research (Burlington). She was a professional breeder of pedigreed Labrador Retrievers & Siamese cats; she was, to the very end, an unconditional friend of dogs!
She was passionate about politics and social justice (to name a few…), always a loyal Democrat and enthusiastic liberal. She joined Dr Martin Luther King's August, 1963 march on Washington. She carried water for numerous candidates for office over the years; her last and fiercest campaign was for Bernie Sanders in 2016. (She focused her Masters thesis on Bernie's vision & work).
She was generous in her volunteer work for numerous causes, wherever she lived. Most recently, working for the Hort Farm and [Law Center?] in Burlington. Perhaps most important was her civic engagement as an ally and advocate for her neighbors in the low-income neighborhood of the East Village in New York from 1964 to 1996. Her most visible legacy there was the establishment of the Marty Selig Fireman's Memorial Garden on East Eighth Street.
The many members of her extended and blended family, as well as friends wherever she sojourned, will remember her for her kindness, generosity, and steadfast convictions and support of these values: Peace, love, fairness, inclusion, equality, honesty, and the unending pursuit of knowledge and its wise application.
As utterly devoted as she was to the US Constitution and being an informed citizen and dependable voter—to the public realm and world of ideas—her first priorities were loving support for her husband and sons, and keeping in touch with family & friends, unfailingly remembering birthdays, holidays and special events. For all that, for both her moral zeal and her warm, generous & passionate heart, she will be dearly, dearly missed.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 25th, at 10:30 AM in the Meeting House, 173 Prospect Avenue, Burlington, Vermont (historically the Mary Martha Fletcher residence). If you are moved to make a gift in Ansley's memory, please make a contribution to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 19, 2019