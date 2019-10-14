|
|
Anthony H. "Tony" Stannard
Burlington - Tony passed away on October 10th in Laurinburg, NC after a year-long battle with cancer. Tony was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 7, 1944, to John P. Stannard, Sr. and Rose (Barbera) Stannard. He lived most of his life in the Burlington area. After the passing of his father, Tony lived at McKenzie House in Burlington for several years. While there, he met Ethel Campbell from Laurinburg, NC. They were married on November 15, 2008, and soon after moved to that city.
Tony was employed at the Holiday Inn in South Burlington for 32 years where he was a short order and prep cook. He loved to talk with people, had a fantastic memory and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling, was an excellent cribbage player, played bingo and Keno, loved country music, and was an avid Red Sox fan. He will be remembered for his loving, funny nature and will be greatly missed.
Tony is survived by his wife, Ethel of Laurinburg, NC.; his brother, Peter Stannard of Nashua, NH; brother Robert Stannard and wife Joyce of Essex Junction, VT; sister-in-law Claire Stannard of Debary, Florida, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Rose Maskell, John Stannard, Jr. and Douglas Stannard.
The family wishes to thank Lois Hood, Tony's sister-in-law, for her exceptional assistance and caring during Tony's illness, as well as the staff at Prestwick Village Assisted Living and the hospice nurses and staff at Scotland Regional Hospice Morrison Manor. Burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019