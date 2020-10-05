1/
Anthony "Tony" J. Volpicelli

Waltham - Anthony "Tony" J. Volpicelli, age 82, died at the UVMMC on September 17, 2020, after a 2-year battle with cancer.

He was born on January 18, 1938, in Englewood, NJ to Anthony Volpicelli and Irene Foldy.

He is survived by his sister, Grace Olsen (Arizona), family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife Wanda Flannery, sister Rose Michels, nephew Gary Shuart and niece, Barbara Lockerby.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
