|
|
Antony G. Spengler
Antony G. Spengler passed away on October 19, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York where he had resided for over forty years. Tony was born on June 15, 1951. In his youth Tony lived in New York State arriving in Burlington Vermont in 1967 starting his junior year at Burlington High School. After high school he attended UVM then transferred to Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) to build upon his natural gifts of drawing and creativity. Upon graduation he was quickly employed in New York City as an illustrator retouching commercial photographs for advertising firms. One of Tony's more notable pieces of work is the milk mustache photos from the "Got Milk" advertising campaign. Before the advent of Photoshop, retouching required command of the paint brush and air brush. Tony was phenomenal with these tools. As the technology evolved to computers he made the necessary transition but maintained a soft spot for these hand held tools of an artist. Tony had a great sense of humor. He delighted in creating hilarious family photos depicting us arm in arm with celebrities or gracing the covers of magazines like Life and Sports Illustrated. In one particular composition, he made his brother Jeff, Time magazine's "Man of the Year". Tony was a lot of fun.
While in college at RISD, he met Malang, his wife to be. Soon after their wedding they moved to Brooklyn and started a family. They raised two wonderful children. His daughters, Amy and Sophie, were the joy of his life. Tony was a dedicated father and a kind and sensitive human being. He was much like his parents in his thoughtful and generous nature.
Tony was predeceased by his parents Art and Reva Spengler. He is survived by his two children Amy and Sophie , his wife Malang and her father Smarlo Ma. Amy and her husband Ken Wu blessed Tony with granddaughter Mila in 2017. Tony is also survived by his only sibling Jeff Spengler, Jeff's wife Kristy, and their children Nick, Sarah, and Reid.
We all miss Tony but take comfort that he is free from the complications of COPD and related health issues. Tony's ashes will be interred in Brooklyn.
Memories or condolences can be mailed to Jeff Spengler at 463 Shore Acres Drive, Colchester Vt. 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019