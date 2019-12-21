|
April Lynn (Palmer) Moore
Hinesburg - April Lynn (Palmer) Moore of Hinesburg, VT passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Burlington, VT on April 8, 1968, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1986. She worked at GE Healthcare (formerly IDX) for 24 years and took great pride in her work, receiving many awards recognizing her successes. She also enjoyed the many friendships she made along the way.
April courageously won her first battle with cancer (ovarian) 29 years ago but sadly lost her fight with leukemia just four weeks after being diagnosed. April is greatly loved by her family and friends and the sudden (and far too soon) loss is felt deeply.
Those who knew April knew of her boundless love for her family, her commitment to her husband, children and two dogs, Kylie and Luci whom she lovingly referred to as "her girls." April was also known for her humorous outbursts and comical comments. She loved to laugh and found tremendous pleasure in making others laugh too. She enjoyed sporty, fast cars and pushing the limits of her Chevy Camaro convertible.
April leaves behind her husband, David Moore. Their children Stephen Moore and wife Beth and their two children, Jenna and Kayleigh of Vergennes, VT and Nicholas Moore and partner Megan Ashley of Hinesburg, VT. Her parents, Kris Stephen and Charone Palmer of Burlington, VT. Her sister, Lisa Legge and husband Bill of Essex Jct, VT and their four children Ryan Worthen, his daughter Gracelyn and partner Caitlin Davis of Vergennes, VT, Coleby Worthen of Colchester, VT, Captain Chris Legge and partner Shaili Patel of Fayetteville, NC and Chas Legge and wife Abby of Williston, VT. Her brother, Darcey Palmer and wife Jen and their two children Kayla and Eric of Williston, VT. And many other extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in April's name can be made to the or the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27, from 5-7pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019